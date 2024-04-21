Back

Star Awards 2024 round-up: Who won what

Kerr Puay Hian | Celeste Ng | April 21, 2024, 08:13 PM

The annual Star Awards returns to the Mediacorp Campus this year for its 2024 edition.

Ahead of the main event on Apr. 21,  a gala dinner was held at Zouk on Apr. 15, where programme awards were given out.

Main event awards

Best Actor

Jeremy Chan for "All That Glitters"

Best Actress

Kym Ng for "Till The End"

Best Supporting Actor

Zhang Zetong for "All That Glitters"

Best Supporting Actress

Aileen Tan for "SHERO"

Best Programme Host

Quan Yifong for "Hear U Out S4"

Best Audio Personality

Dennis Chew for "The Breakfast Quintet"

Special Achievement Award

Mark Lee

All Time Favorite Artiste

Jesseca Liu

Ann Kok

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

Chantalle Ng

Ya Hui

Carrie Wong

He Ying Ying

Chen Biyu

Tasha Low

Chen Ning

Yvonne Lim

Xixi Lim

Hong Ling

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

Romeo Tan

Marcus Chin

Jeff Goh

Zhang Yaodong

Pornsak

Desmond Tan

Benjamin Tan

Shaun Chen

James Seah

Jeremy Chan

Best Rising Star

Yunis To for "Stranger in the Dark"

Most Popular Rising Stars

Ayden Sng

Jernelle Oh

Zhang Zetong

Young Talent Award

Ang Yu Heng Tesla for "Cash on Delivery"

Programme awards

Best Drama Serial

"All That Glitters"

Best Entertainment Programme

"Foodie Trio"

Best Short-form Entertainment Programme

"#JustSwipeLah"

Best Infotainment Programme

"Inside Crime Scene S2"

Best Theme Song

Kim Jaehoon's "来自星际的风" ("Lai Zi Xing Ji De Feng") for "Oppa Saranghae!"

Best Radio Programme

"The Breakfast Quintet" from LOVE 972

Best Research Writer (Entertainment)

Chua Ingtze for "Curious City S2"

Best Producer (Entertainment)

Goh Sijiau for "Star Awards 2023 - Awards Ceremony"

Best Screenplay (Drama)

Ang Engtee for "All That Glitters"

Best Director (Drama)

Wong Foonghwee for "All That Glitters"

