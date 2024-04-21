Star Awards 2024 round-up: Who won what

The annual Star Awards returns to the Mediacorp Campus this year for its 2024 edition.
Ahead of the main event on Apr. 21, a gala dinner was held at Zouk on Apr. 15, where programme awards were given out.
Main event awards
Best Actor
Jeremy Chan for "All That Glitters"
Best Actress
Kym Ng for "Till The End"
Best Supporting Actor
Zhang Zetong for "All That Glitters"
Best Supporting Actress
Aileen Tan for "SHERO"
Best Programme Host
Quan Yifong for "Hear U Out S4"
Best Audio Personality
Dennis Chew for "The Breakfast Quintet"
Special Achievement Award
Mark Lee
All Time Favorite Artiste
Jesseca Liu
Ann Kok
Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes
Chantalle Ng
Ya Hui
Carrie Wong
He Ying Ying
Chen Biyu
Tasha Low
Chen Ning
Yvonne Lim
Xixi Lim
Hong Ling
Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes
Romeo Tan
Marcus Chin
Jeff Goh
Zhang Yaodong
Pornsak
Desmond Tan
Benjamin Tan
Shaun Chen
James Seah
Jeremy Chan
Best Rising Star
Yunis To for "Stranger in the Dark"
Most Popular Rising Stars
Ayden Sng
Jernelle Oh
Zhang Zetong
Young Talent Award
Ang Yu Heng Tesla for "Cash on Delivery"
Programme awards
Best Drama Serial
"All That Glitters"
Best Entertainment Programme
"Foodie Trio"
Best Short-form Entertainment Programme
"#JustSwipeLah"
Best Infotainment Programme
"Inside Crime Scene S2"
Best Theme Song
Kim Jaehoon's "来自星际的风" ("Lai Zi Xing Ji De Feng") for "Oppa Saranghae!"
Best Radio Programme
"The Breakfast Quintet" from LOVE 972
Best Research Writer (Entertainment)
Chua Ingtze for "Curious City S2"
Best Producer (Entertainment)
Goh Sijiau for "Star Awards 2023 - Awards Ceremony"
Best Screenplay (Drama)
Ang Engtee for "All That Glitters"
Best Director (Drama)
Wong Foonghwee for "All That Glitters"
