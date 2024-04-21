Star Awards 2024: No-holds barred review of celebs' outfits

Star Awards 2024 was held on Apr. 21 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Local celebrities sashayed down the red carpet to the delight of their fans and the flickering shutters of harried media personnel straining to get a shot.

So here's our chance to be the completely (un)qualified fashion police.

Sheryl Ang

What's not to like about Ang's look? She looks like she just effortlessly stepped out of an anime here with her white overcoat and red tie, along with matching red shoes and a handbag to boot.

Combined with her rosy makeup, wavy hair, and a bouquet of roses that still carries the label "FLOWER", Ang looks almost seamless here.

8/10.

Regene Lim

Lim gives off strong Yayoi Kusama vibes here with her green polka dot dress and that's great; we can never get enough of our favourite polka dot artist.

Still, if one wants to channel Yayoi Kusama, it's better to go the whole way.

That billowing thingamajig behind her? It has to be bigger, like one of Kusama's pumpkins — in fact, if it can obscure people behind her, that's the best. If you want to seek attention, go all the way.

7/10.

Yang Yan

If we can see your chest under your blazer, does this simply mean you decided not to wear an inner shirt?

The bird looks cute, at least.

6/10.

Alfred Sun

While we are talking about bare chests, Sun decided to add a twist by wearing belts.

Could have done with one more belt or two across his chest, too.

6.5/10.

Zhang Zetong

Magic Mike without any denim, chains or leather?

4/10.

His baggy, slightly oversized outfit when he won Best Supporting Actor was awesome, though.

8/10.

Juin Teh

Teh looks like she found an alien spaceship that crashed, took out of one of its metal panels blistered from the heat of the impact and turned it into her own dress.

Gorgeous.

8.5/10

Wallace Ang

It looks frumpy and dishevelled, a major inconvenience when you go to the toilet and the most impractical thing to wear in Singapore's weather with a chance of heatstroke, and we absolutely love it.

9/10.

Onew

This was K-pop band SHINee's Onew's first public appearance following a 10-month hiatus for health reasons, and he marked it with a classy, subtle and soft outfit.

Impeccable.

8.5/10.

Charmaine Sheh

By itself, a floral dress in beige and pink colours can be pretty understated and easily lost in the crowd compared to some of the other outfits here, but hey, it's Sheh, and she pulls it off with such poise and elegance that you cannot help but take notice of her outfit.

8.5/10.

Hong Huifang

Now, THIS is what we mean by attention-grabbing — that huge white rose on Hong's collar.

Hong looks absolutely stunning here, with her blonde pixie-style hair and black outfit with its white outline.

9.5/10.

Conclusion: All in all, far more amazing outfits than not this time around!

Top photos by Mothership