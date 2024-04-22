Back

Star Awards 2024: Aileen Tan, 57, wins Best Supporting Actress, first award in 7 years

She won for her performance as a villain in the 2023 Singaporean action drama series "SHERO".

Amber Tay | April 22, 2024, 07:10 PM

Singapore actress Aileen Tan, 57, won Best Supporting Actress at the Star Awards 2024 for her performance as a villain in the 2023 Singaporean action drama series "SHERO". This was her first award in seven years.

Tan won Best Supporting Actress for the drama "Hero" at the Star Awards 2017. She had been nominated multiple times in this category over the years.

Tan won Best Actress for the 2001 drama "Three Women and a Half", and this is her second time winning Best Supporting Actress.

The Star Awards 2024 was held on Apr. 21 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

"It's my time to be lucky," Tan said

In a video showing her reaction when the host announced the winner, Tan looked overwhelmed that she won, smiling from ear to ear as everyone congratulated her.

"I'm very grateful to receive this award," Tan told reporters in an interview off-stage. "Because if you have seen my previous interviews, you all would know that I have no confidence at all."

She also added that all the nominees for Best Supporting Actress are "very evenly matched," as they are all "very excellent actresses" and have been "in this line of work for over 30 years."

"It's why I think winning this award is all about luck, and I'm very grateful that it's my time to be lucky," she said.

Tan also took time to thank the judges, as well as her supporters and media friends.

"It's because of your support that I persevered for so many years," she said gratefully.

"This time, I got this award with the help of many people. It's not a product of my [hard work] alone," Tan continued. "If there were no other good actors or actresses in the show, there wouldn't be a role for me to express myself well either."

Other nominees for Best Supporting Actress

Tan had starred alongside Joanne Peh, Romeo Tan, Carrie Wong and Nick Teo in "SHERO".

Other nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Chen Liping for "The Sky is Still Blue", Hong Huifang for "Strike Gold", Jin Yinji for "Cash on Delivery" and Ya Hui for "Family Ties".

Top image via @MediacorpEntertainment/YouTube and Mothership.

