5 dead, others injured, including woman & 9-month-old baby in Sydney mall mass-stabbing, suspect reportedly shot dead

Witnesses said the suspect was shot by police.

Julia Yee | April 13, 2024, 04:33 PM

Events

Westfield mall at Bondi Junction, Sydney turned into a site of horror when a mass stabbing incident apparently took place on the afternoon of Apr. 13, 2024.

According to a developing report by Australian news site News.com.au, witnesses inside the packed mall saw the suspect stabbing shoppers at random before being shot by police.

As of 4:20pm (Singapore time), nine people were stabbed, including a mother and her nine-month-old baby.

At least five people have been confirmed dead, with others injured.

The suspect was reportedly shot dead by a female police officer.

Casualties

There have been reports of multiple deaths, and several stab victims have been rushed to the hospital, including a nine-month-old baby, reported ABC.

Police were alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene at around 3:45pm, according to Nine News.

Videos circulating online showed multiple people evacuating the mall and several ambulances at the door of the centre.

@lyndellblair Saying a prayer for all the victims & families today at Westfield Bondi Junction ❤️🥺 #fyp #sydney #westfield #westfieldbondijunction #love #prayers ♬ original sound - Lyndell Blair

A photo taken in the mall showed a signboard declaring an "emergency evacuation", asking shoppers to leave the shopping centre immediately through the nearest safe exit.

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated, said News.

Other media taken by eyewitnesses showed police officers storming the mall and tending to casualties.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

Blood trails

News further reported that there were blood trails splattered across the mall.

One store owner told The Sydney Morning Herald that he saw what looked like a dead body on the floor of a Chanel shop on the fourth level.

"There was another lady with her legs up, so she was still alive, it looked like security or passers-by were trying to help her," he added.

He said one of his friends who spotted the suspect saw a "big knife" about 30cm-long.

When he heard gunshots, the store owner said he ran back into the store, locking himself in the back room with around six other staff and customers.

"Everyone was crying … it’s very scary to be honest," he said.

According to ABC, some people still remain trapped in the mall.

Man shot

A police statement released at 4:37pm confirmed a man had been shot in the shopping centre, reported News.

The authorities urged people to avoid the area.

They added that investigations are ongoing, and that "there are no further details".

A photo of the female police officer taking out the suspect has surfaced on Twitter, but remains unverified.

"Devastating"

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to the "devastating events" that took place at the mall.

"Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones," he said.

"Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders."

Top images via Lyndell Blair and Bobby Ellison on TikTok

