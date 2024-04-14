Back

S'poreans advised to defer all travel to Iran: MFA

This comes after Iran launched more than 200 missiles and drones at Israel in what the Israel Defence Force called a "severe and dangerous escalation".

Ruth Chai | April 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Iran in an advisory issued on Apr. 14, 2024, noting "the latest security situation" there.

Iran's attack is in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

Singaporeans in Iran are advised to remain vigilant and monitor developments closely.

“Singapore has no diplomatic mission in Iran, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency,” said MFA.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA here.

Top photo via realbababanaras/X

