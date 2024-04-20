Back

S'pore-owned food export terminal in Ukraine port hit by Russian missile strike

Another terminal was also struck in the attack.

Ilyda Chua | April 20, 2024, 04:09 PM

A food export terminal owned by a Singaporean company was hit by a Russian missile strike on Apr. 20.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that agricultural products destined for countries in Asia and Africa were "destroyed" in the attack.

"This is not an isolated incident, but rather part of a deliberate Russian strategy to cause maximum damage to Ukraine and the countries that rely on Ukrainian agricultural goods," he wrote.

The terminal is owned by Delta Wilmar, a unit of Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd, reported Bloomberg.

The Singapore-listed company, which is also a Fortune Global 500 company, is headquartered at 28 Biopolis Road.

The strike

The afflicted terminal is located at Pivdennyi Seaport, in the Ukrainian city of Yuzhne near Odesa.

Another food export terminal was also struck in the attack.

Zelenskyy said that this was the 39th Russian strike on port infrastructure in the Odesa region. "In total, 215 objects have been damaged or destroyed," he wrote.

The president added that Russia has been "systematically targeting" Ukrainian port infrastructure to disrupt its food exports to the global market.

Despite this, Ukraine has shipped over 40 million tons of cargo in around six months, he said.

As the country continues its struggle to maintain food exports, Zelenskyy urged its partners in Asia, Africa, and Latin America to participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland this June.

"Ukraine has always been and will continue to be a global food security guarantor as well as a reliable partner for our Asian and African customers," he wrote.

"We will make every effort to ensure that, despite Russian terror, our products reach those who are waiting for them."

Mothership has reached out to Wilmar International, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry for comment.

Top image from Iuliia Mendel/X and Google Maps

