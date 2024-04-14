S'pore condemns Iran's attack on Israel, calls for all to 'exercise maximum restraint & avoid escalatory action'

Singapore has condemned Iran's salvo of aerial attacks on Israel in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Apr. 14, 2024.

The escalating attacks further exacerbate tensions in the destabilised region, an MFA spokesperson added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 99 per cent of the 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted.

Iran claimed that the attacks were initiated in response to a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus that killed several senior Iranian commanders.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

"Singapore remains deeply concerned about the volatile situation in the Middle East, and the continuing danger of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflagration."

Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions, MFA added.

"The focus should be on securing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of hostages; and the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians throughout Gaza."

MFA advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Iran in an advisory issued on Apr. 14.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot will also cease flights over Iran for the time being.

Top photo via desi_katta and documentisrael/X