Teo Chee Hean in Germany for launch of S'pore's 4th Invincible-class submarine

He will be visiting Germany from Apr. 21 to 24.

Ruth Chai | April 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will visit Germany for the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) fourth Invincible-class submarine.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Apr. 20 that Teo will be making a working visit to Kiel and Berlin from Apr. 21 to 24, CNA reported.

Itinerary in Kiel

In Kiel, he will officiate the launch of the submarine, Inimitable.

The RSN's three other Invincible-class submarines – Invincible, Impeccable and Illustrious – are designed for operations in Singapore's shallow and busy tropical waters, according to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Teo will also meet German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

Itinerary in Berlin

In Berlin, Teo will meet German Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt and other senior security officials.

They will engage in discussion regarding key areas of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Will be accompanied by various officials

Teo will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How and officials from the PMO, MINDEF, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Top photo via PMO and warshipcam/X

