Cambodia's seahorse statue spouting water likened to S'pore's Merlion spouting water

Cambodia's latest tourist attraction has raised eyebrows among Singaporeans and tourists who have been to the sunny island set in the sea due to its uncanny resemblance to the iconic Merlion.

Here's a side-by-side comparison:

The seahorse sculpture in Kampot province was inaugurated on Apr. 10, 2024, and exudes a grandeur similar in scope to Singapore's Merlion.

According to the Cambodian publication Khmer Times, the statue has been affectionately dubbed "Singapot" — a portmanteau of Singapore and Kampot.

Similarities

Both the seahorse and the Merlion stand at approximately 8m tall.

They also share the unique feature of spouting water into the nearby bay.

Much like tourists like to do with the Merlion, visitors to Kampot have been spotted snapping obligatory pictures pretending to partake of the water from the seahorse's spout.

What's with the seahorse?

As you may have guessed, the statue was made to boost local tourism.

The seahorse was reportedly chosen to represent the "wealth of biodiversity" in the Kampot waters.

The seahorse symbolises patience and happiness, encouraging locals and tourists to "enjoy the serene environment", according to Khmer Times.

Kampot is about three hours 40 minutes away by train from Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh.

Many Merlions in the sea

There are various Merlion statues all over the region.

Chuzhou, China

One can be found at the Merlion Park in Chuzhou, a city in China's Anhui province.

The park's developer had said that the Merlion statue's co-existence with other Chinese designs in the park demonstrates the harmonious integration of Chinese and Singaporean cultures.

Medan, Indonesia

A residential estate in Medan, Singapore has many replicas of Singapore's iconic landmarks, including of course, a Merlion statue.

Hakodate, Hokkaido

The city of Hakodate in Hokkaido, Japan, is home to a Merlion statue as part of an agreement between the Singapore Tourism Board and the Hakodate International Tourism and Convention Association.

