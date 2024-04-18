S'porean woman, 49, jailed for kicking policeman in groin & yelling, 'You think you police are big f*ck ah?'

A 49-year-old woman, Gan Hui Ling, was jailed three months and two weeks for making a nuisance of herself at home, kicking two police officers, including one in the groin, and hurling vulgarities at them, even after she was arrested.

The incident occurred on Jul. 8, 2022.

For her actions during, she was convicted on four charges, two of which pertained to voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, while another two were for using abusive words towards a public servant.

She was also convicted on a fifth charge of stealing wine from a Giant supermarket located at Suntec City on Dec. 25, 2023.

A total of 10 other charges were also taken into consideration.

What happened on Jul. 8, 2022

Got into argument with sister-in-law

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Gan had gone to the Tanglin Club with her son to meet a longtime schoolmate.

While she was there, she consumed some whiskey and three cocktails.

She returned home shortly after 9pm to find that her sisters-in-law were visiting their mother-in-law.

An argument soon broke out between Gan and one of her sisters-in-law.

Gan's second sister-in-law intervened and attempted to defuse the situation by bringing Gan to her room.

Meanwhile, Gan's mother-in-law went into her own room with the other sister-in-law, where they remained with the door closed.

However, Gan headed over to her mother's-in-law room, and began kicking on the closed door.

Her first sister-in-law called the police in response.

Behaved aggressively towards the police officers

Five police officers eventually arrived at the scene.

They noticed that Gan was lying in her room on her bed, and reeked of alcohol.

When they attempted to interview Gan about her dispute with her sister-in-law, Gan turned aggressive and attempted to walk towards her sister-in-law, who was in the living room, to confront her.

When the police officers separated Gan from her relatives and restrained her so as to calm her down, she resisted and physically assaulted the police officers.

Kicked male officer in groin, hurled vulgarities after her arrest

She kicked one male officer on his groin and kicked another female officer twice — once on her left knee and once on her abdomen area.

She also scolded the female officer, saying, "You think you police are big f*ck ah?"

She was arrested and brought to Police Cantonment Complex, where she continued swearing at both officers whom she had kicked with Hokkien vulgarities, such as "k**ina" and "c*ee b*e".

Both officers sought treatment at Tan Tock Seng hospital the day after her arrest.

The male officer was given a day of medical leave while the female officer was given two.

Prosecution: Accused has little respect for law and authority

In their sentencing submissions, the prosecution noted that Gan had little respect for law and authority, as shown by her behaviour towards the police officers on Apr. 8.

The prosecution also noted that Gan had engaged in shop theft while she was out on bail over the Jul. 8, 2022 incident.

In light of such behaviour, the prosecution said a sentence ranging from three months and three weeks to five months and six weeks would be appropriate.

Han said during her mitigation that she had been under mental and financial pressure, Shin Min Daily News reported.

She also expressed regret and said she would like to change her future, return to her family and contribute to society.

The judge noted that all of Gan's offences were related to alcohol and advised her to stop drinking.

Top Photo by Naveen Raj via SPF