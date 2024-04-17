S'porean named best international cadet at British military academy, fulfils promise to late father

Course 232 of the Commissioning Course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst reached its conclusion last week, and the honour of Best International Cadet has gone to a Singaporean cadet.

He was awarded the International Sword for the Best International Cadet on the course, announced the academy on Facebook last week.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 16, the Singapore Army identified him as Lieutenant Nicholas Tang Qing Feng, and congratulated him for completing the 44-week regular commissioning course and earning the accolade.

"It means I can be proud that a Singaporean can be here and win this award," said Tang in a video uploaded by the academy on Apr. 11.

He added that it meant a lot to him that he could represent his country, saying he was "really happy" and would have an "additional sword" he could bring home.

Reflecting on his time in Sandhurst, he added that the course "has made [him] more confident and resilient as an individual and most importantly, a leader who values teamwork and servant leadership."

Describing his accomplishment as an "outstanding achievement", the Singapore Army praised him for "flying our Singapore flag high".

Fulfilling promise to his late father

The Singapore Army also shared more about Tang's journey in its Facebook post, including quotes from Tang.

Tang also revealed that winning the International Sword fulfilled a promise he had made to his late father.

Tang recalled that in December 2023, he received a phone call from home that his father was in critical condition.

Tang made urgent arrangements to return home and saw his father for the last time before the latter's passing.

"I made a promise to him that I would win the International Sword for him and make him proud, and I am immensely thankful and proud that I was able to keep my promise to him," said Tang.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is the initial training centre for officers in the British army.

In additional to British officer cadets, the academy also trains international cadets from other countries' armed forces, who are hand-picked by their respective defence organisations.

