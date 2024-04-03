Back

S'pore not hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Not going to make a bid for it.

Belmont Lay | April 03, 2024, 02:05 PM

Events

Singapore has decided not to make a bid to be the host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in an April 3 joint statement that they "studied the feasibility" of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and decided making any bid.

This leaves the event without a host.

The search for a new organiser for the multi-sport event continues.

Malaysia had also earlier rejected hosting the event due to time constraints, costs and an insufficient offer of funding.

Background

Victoria state in Australia was the original host, but it pulled out due to escalating costs.

The budget had ballooned from the original estimate of A$2.6 billion (S$2.29 billion) to A$7 billion (S$6.15 billion).

Australian cities Gold Coast and Perth subsequently dropped their joint bid for the 2026 Games, citing a lack of support from the state or federal governments.

Gold Coast hosted the 2018 Games previously.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) invited all its associations during the general assembly in November 2023 to consider taking over with a carrot of £100 million (S$170 million) in “financial and strategic support” dangled for a willing host.

Singapore was also invited at that time to make a bid.

CGS and SportSG earlier said in March 2024 that it was “assessing the feasibility of the invite”,

The Commonwealth Games is known for its scope and continent-encompassing competition.

Singapore won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals in the 2022 Birmingham Games across 280 events in 20 sports.

Over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories competed that year.

Top photo via Commonwealth Games Federation

