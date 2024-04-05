S'pore Army files police report after motorcyclist in PIE confrontation claimed he's military policeman

A motorcyclist, who was unhappy that a car switched lanes in front of him as he was lane-splitting along the Pan Island Expressway, subsequently stopped and got off his ride to argue with the driver on right-most lane.

The verbal exchange was recorded on the car's dashboard camera.

In the footage that was then uploaded online, the motorcyclist claimed to be a military policeman who had the authority to impound the car.

In response to the man's claims, the Singapore Army, which is the land service branch of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), has made a police report against him.

A Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said in response to media queries: "The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is aware of the matter, and the Singapore Army has made a police report."

As investigations are ongoing, the ministry is unable to comment further.

Prior to this police report being lodged, a Singapore Army Facebook post on April 2 said preliminary investigation revealed that the serviceman is an Operationally-Ready National Serviceman who is not with the SAF MP Command.

The post said the man was not serving his In-Camp Training (ICT) at the time of the incident.

"The SAF holds our servicepersons to high standard of conduct and discipline. We do not condone such unruly behaviour."

Impersonation of SAF personnel is a serious offence, and offenders will be liable for prosecution, the Singapore Army said.

Background

The dashcam footage first appeared in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Mar. 28.

The minute-long video showed the driver in the car switching to the right-most lane in front of the motorcyclist who was straddling between two lanes.

Continuous honking could be heard.

The motorcyclist, who appeared upset and was wearing an attire that looked like the SAF uniform, pulled up in front of the car.

He was seen flipping the driver off before getting off his bike.

The driver could be heard asking the motorcyclist why he showed the rude gesture.

The motorcyclist accused the driver of "wanting to cause an accident" and then shouted, "Do you know who I am?"

He claimed to be a military policeman who could "cheong gong" the driver's car.

"Cheong gong" is Hokkien for "impound" or "confiscate".

The driver responded by saying that he had signalled before changing lanes and he was not scared.

He also told the motorcyclist to call the police if he had an issue.

The motorcyclist yelled in response, "You go and call".

He rode off after that.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante YouTube