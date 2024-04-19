I was always sick & thought a colleague put a hex on me. But it was just my TikTok doomscrolling at night.

It was Christmas day in 2023. We had a company Christmas dinner, and I returned home, high from the buzz of a night well spent.

The next day, I woke up with a scratchy feeling in my throat that was undeniably the beginning of a painful sore throat.

I tested positive for Covid-19 a few days later, and my sore throat turned into an itchy, dry cough that resembled an old uncle’s hack.

I tested negative after just five days but my cough remained with me a while longer, even through my trip overseas.

Finally, after three gruelling weeks, I felt much better and returned to work.

However, I became sick again not once but twice.

I couldn’t understand why I kept falling sick despite my best efforts to take medicine and fight the viruses.

My colleague joked that someone had put a hex on me, and even my TikTok "For You" page suggested someone might be wishing me ill.

After turning to my trusty friend Google, I realised the problem was me.

In hindsight, I should have taken better care of my health by changing my lifestyle.

So, I scrutinised my daily routine and made a few changes:

1. Stop scrolling TikTok late at night

Do you ever find yourself lost in a TikTok rabbit hole late at night? Because I certainly do.

Once I dive into a topic that catches my interest, it's hard to stop scrolling for more tea.

This habit left me with only about five hours of sleep a night.

During my research, I realised that the recommended amount of sleep for adults, according to HealthHub, is seven hours.

Not getting enough sleep makes one prone to headaches, fatigue, and irritability.

Now, I aim for a full seven hours of sleep daily.

2. No more girl dinner

I also had to overhaul my diet.

My version of girl dinner usually consists of instant noodles with whatever stuff I could easily air-fry, like nuggets.

According to Healthline, processed food contains a high amount of sodium, which when taken in excess can inversely impact your health.

It’s grossly unhealthy and I have been making efforts to cook my own food.

Cooking also allows me to monitor the amount of ingredients like salt that I put into my meal, which definitely helps in making sure my dietary needs are met accordingly.

But that doesn’t mean to say it’s easy to completely cut out unhealthy food — I do get tempted by fast foods and sweet desserts often.

3. Sweat it out

Exercise and I have been long-term enemies.

I know that exercise is essential for staying healthy and fit, but I've always gravitated toward my bed and phone after a long day of work.

After repeatedly falling ill, I've found more motivation to exercise.

I now run 2.4 km twice a week.

If you're wondering whether running occasionally can help you stay healthy, the answer is yes.

It can affect people differently, but raising your heart rate and shedding extra calories can indeed boost your health, according to Healthline.

Over time, running has become easier, but I admit it can sometimes be difficult to get off the couch and put on my running shoes.

4. Get your vitamins

As I mentioned, changing habits like the food I eat daily and making myself exercise can get annoying sometimes.

So, to add an extra boost to my lifestyle, I have also started taking vitamins.

My mother always nagged me about taking my vitamins, but I brushed off her advice, believing that supplements wouldn't prevent or cure diseases.

However, I have since learned that supplements can offer an extra layer of protection for my health.

This blog post by Penn Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania explains the benefits and risks of taking supplements.

I recommend consulting your healthcare provider to see which supplements you should take but, for me, I like to take Vitamin C, as it is said to boost immunity, which is just what I needed.

Let's be real, everyone needs to boost their immunity with the occasional late nights out, or in my case staying up late to scroll TikTok.

Nature's Way Vitamin C Gummies might not be some quick fix, but it helps to get you started.

If you’re looking for something beyond immunity, Vitamin C gummies aren’t the only ones available on iHerb.

For bone and heart health, you can consider ProHealth Longevity Vitamin D3 + K2 capsules.

Vitamin D benefits immune function, heart health and bone strength while Vitamin K2 supports bone and teeth strength and cardiovascular health.

Other than vitamins, you can also consider mineral supplements like Nature's Way Magnesium Complex.

According to Healthline, magnesium helps improve your mood and sleep, as well as regulate blood sugar.

For ladies with heavier menstrual flow, you may want to consider another mineral supplement like Nature’s Way Iron.

Iron helps maintain healthy blood and heavier menstrual flow can make one susceptible to iron deficiency.

You can purchase these from iHerb, and we have discount codes for our readers:

New Customer: 24 per cent off no minimum spend (MOTHERSHIPSG24)

Existing Customer: 22 per cent off on orders over S$100 SGD (MOTHERSHIPSG22)

5. Live love laugh

My last change may not be tangible, but I've made a point to do things that bring me joy.

Every little thing counts, whether it's using my favourite face mask at night or curling up with a good book.

I strive for balance to maintain peace of mind and a restful night's sleep.

After all, a healthy mind is key to a healthy body.

This article was made possible by Linkby. Some links within the article are affiliate links. We may receive a commission, at no extra cost to you, if you click on these links.

Cover photo by Khine Zin Htet