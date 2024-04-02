SIA resuming flights to 3 destinations in China from Apr. 22 after suspending services for 'regulatory reasons'

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will continue flights to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen in China starting from Apr. 22 after suspending the services for "regulatory reasons".

Flights to the three cities will kick off with five times weekly flights from Apr. 22 to 28 before transitioning to daily services, a spokesperson from SIA said on Apr. 1.

Prior to the suspension, SIA operates daily services to Chengdu and Xiamen, and three weekly flights to Chongqing.

The airline has suspended services to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen for three weeks from Mar. 31 to Apr. 21.

Further explanation on the "regulatory reasons" warranting the suspensions were not provided.

In response to Mothership queries, SIA said there are no changes to its operations to Shenzhen.

SIA operates one daily flight to Shenzhen.

"China is an important market for the SIA Group. We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as we adjust our network and capacity to China," the SIA spokesperson said.

Top photos via Singapore Airlines/Facebook & Unsplash