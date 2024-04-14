Back

S'pore Airlines & Scoot avoid Iranian airspace as tensions escalate in Middle East

SIA said they will use alternative flight paths as a precautionary measure.

Zi Shan Kow | April 14, 2024, 12:31 PM

All Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will cease flying over Iran for the time being.

This follows Iran's attack on Israel on Saturday (Apr. 13).

More than 200 drones and missiles were launched at Israel, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Will use alternative flight paths

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson said all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights have stopped overflying Iranian air space and used alternative flight paths as a precautionary measure.

This was in effect from 1pm Singapore time on Apr. 13.

The spokesperson said that the group's top priority is the safety of its customers and staff.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, and we will adjust our flight paths as needed," they added.

Top images via SIA/Facebook.

