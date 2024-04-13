SFA recalls instant bak kut teh products imported from unapproved source in M'sia

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of instant bak kut teh products imported from an unapproved source in Malaysia.

The two products are the dry and soup versions of Samy Instant Cooking Bak Kut Teh with Rice.

These products contain more than five per cent pork, the agency said in a statement on Apr. 12, 2024.

Meat and meat products that contain more than five per cent of meat can only be imported from accredited sources.

SFA has directed the importers, Biscotti Trading Pte Ltd and Boughtnex Pte Ltd to recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure.

The recall is currently ongoing.

All food imports in Singapore must meet SFA's requirements.

This means that all food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

In particular, meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA's food safety standards and requirements.

SFA cautioned customers who have purchased the implicated products against consuming them.

It also encouraged those who have consumed the products and are feeling unwell to seek medical attention.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the agency added.

Top image via SFA.