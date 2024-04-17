Back

Woman called out for riding scooter with 2 kids in Queenstown, 1 with no helmet on

Not legal.

Julia Yee | April 17, 2024, 12:06 PM

One woman and two children were seen riding a scooter along Strathmore Avenue in Queenstown.

A passerby snapped a photo of the act and the image was shared on Facebook, resulting in the woman being called out for not being mindful of the children's safety.

3 people, 1 scooter

The photo showed the woman seated between two children while riding a red scooter.

A boy sat behind and held on to the woman, while a girl sat in front near the edge of the seat.

Only the boy and the woman were wearing helmets.

Image via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Criticism

The act garnered multiple responses from online users, who cautioned against the little girl riding without proper protective gear.

Comment on Facebook post

Many foresaw the scooter being pulled over by the traffic police.

"This is a very dangerous act as a adult or as a mum," one commenter remarked, adding that they feared to think of what would happen to the little girl if the group met with an accident.

Others sought to defend the woman, speculating that it may just a "short trip" along "small roads".

LTA says

"Is this legal in Singapore?" the poster asked.

According to the law, people riding motorcycles or scooters on the road cannot carry any child below 10 years old as a pillion passenger.

The Road Traffic Act also states that it is an offence for a driver to carry more than one pillion passenger on any two-wheeled motorcycle.

It is also against the law for that one person to be carried instead of sitting astride the motorcycle on a "proper seat" securely fixed behind the driver’s seat.

All riders must also wear protective helmets.

This woman isn't the first to push her luck on the road, as other people have also been called out recently for flouting such traffic rules.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante

