S'pore man, 38, arrested for allegedly advertising Lululemon products online & becoming uncontactable once paid

The Singapore police have arrested a 38-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams relating to Lululemon products.

In February 2024, the police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller, who had advertised Lululemon products via Carousell.

After receiving the payments via PayNow or bank transfer, the man purportedly failed to deliver those items and became uncontactable.

The man was identified and arrested on April 3.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar reports with losses amounting to more than S$700.

The man was to be charged in court on April 5 with the offence of cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said they would like to advise members of the public to purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

Buyers should also opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery, the police said.

The police also said buyers should avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller, whenever possible.

Buyers are advised not to fall for deals where sellers use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC or driver’s licence to appear legitimate.

