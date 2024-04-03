Back

Deepfake & voice cloning scams not prevalent yet, govt developing capabilities to fight them: MHA

Constant vigilance.

Julia Yee | April 03, 2024, 03:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

While deepfake and voice cloning scams are not prevalent in Singapore, the government reminds the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to against such scams.

"Small" number of voice cloning scams

In a written parliamentary reply to a query about deepfake scams on Apr. 2, Law Minister K Shanmugam said that the police has not been tracking the number of such scams, but the number is "not high".

He added that the police are working with other parties to alert residents, including the elderly, about the latest trends and tell-tale signs of scams.

Responding to a similar question about voice cloning scams on Apr. 3, 2024, Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim revealed the number of complaints alleging voice cloning techniques by scammers in 2023 was "not high".

He shared that in 2023, more than 9,200 mobile lines and more than 29,200 WhatsApp lines allegedly used in scams were "submitted for termination".

Fight against scams

Faishal shared that authorities are "developing [their] capabilities" in tackling such online scams.

The Home Team Science and Technology Agency, for instance, has been developing artificial intelligence-based detection methods for video and audio defects.

The Centre for Advanced Technologies in Online Safety will also be launched in the first half of 2024. It will implement measures to build a "safer internet".

Public has to do their part

While the government is working to address such scams, Faishal maintained that the fight against scams involves the "whole of society".

On an industry level, social media platforms and messaging apps should enhance user verification measures to weed out inauthentic accounts.

On an individual level, public members should "make a proactive effort" to equip their devices with security features and verify calls or messages from suspicious parties.

Related story

Top images via MCI, Ilyda Pavlov and Markus Spiske/Unsplash

S'pore man, 28, an ex-property agent, sentenced to death for drug trafficking

He claimed he wanted to start a cannabis cafe and was researching it.

April 03, 2024, 03:07 PM

Taylor Swift now a billionaire with US$1.1 billion net worth, partly thanks to Eras Tour

Alpha type.

April 03, 2024, 03:00 PM

S'pore not hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Not going to make a bid for it.

April 03, 2024, 02:05 PM

World leaders, Halimah Yacob condemn Israel air strike that killed 7 aid workers, organisations suspend aid 

More than 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

April 03, 2024, 02:00 PM

3 people, including 2 firefighters, taken to hospital after industrial fires at Eunos & Defu Lane

Both of the firefighters have been discharged from hospital.

April 03, 2024, 01:43 PM

Man, 49, chats with woman on dating app, gets taken to Punggol izakaya & spends S$870 on wine

The man suspects that the two women he met were in cahoots with the izakaya.

April 03, 2024, 01:42 PM

Everything with Fries returning with har jeong kai burger & more at Joo Chiat pop-up

Coming soon.

April 03, 2024, 12:38 PM

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning in China, Japan & the Philippines

The earthquake was felt throughout Taiwan.

April 03, 2024, 10:47 AM

People who use S'pore local SIM cards illicitly can now be fined & jailed

New law.

April 03, 2024, 10:12 AM

Thai Express founder Ivan Lee gives home tour of his S$40 million Good Class Bungalow in S'pore

He said the bungalow is considered a smaller house in the district, but the location was not disclosed.

April 03, 2024, 03:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.