Deepfake & voice cloning scams not prevalent yet, govt developing capabilities to fight them: MHA

While deepfake and voice cloning scams are not prevalent in Singapore, the government reminds the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to against such scams.

"Small" number of voice cloning scams

In a written parliamentary reply to a query about deepfake scams on Apr. 2, Law Minister K Shanmugam said that the police has not been tracking the number of such scams, but the number is "not high".

He added that the police are working with other parties to alert residents, including the elderly, about the latest trends and tell-tale signs of scams.

Responding to a similar question about voice cloning scams on Apr. 3, 2024, Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim revealed the number of complaints alleging voice cloning techniques by scammers in 2023 was "not high".

He shared that in 2023, more than 9,200 mobile lines and more than 29,200 WhatsApp lines allegedly used in scams were "submitted for termination".

Fight against scams

Faishal shared that authorities are "developing [their] capabilities" in tackling such online scams.

The Home Team Science and Technology Agency, for instance, has been developing artificial intelligence-based detection methods for video and audio defects.

The Centre for Advanced Technologies in Online Safety will also be launched in the first half of 2024. It will implement measures to build a "safer internet".

Public has to do their part

While the government is working to address such scams, Faishal maintained that the fight against scams involves the "whole of society".

On an industry level, social media platforms and messaging apps should enhance user verification measures to weed out inauthentic accounts.

On an individual level, public members should "make a proactive effort" to equip their devices with security features and verify calls or messages from suspicious parties.

Top images via MCI, Ilyda Pavlov and Markus Spiske/Unsplash