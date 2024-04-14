Back

SBS Transit investigating after bus crashes into wall at Yishun Bus Interchange

The damage appeared to be limited to the front of the bus.

Joshua Lee | April 14, 2024, 09:43 AM

Local public transport operator SBS Transit is investigating an incident involving a bus that crashed into a wall at Yishun Bus Interchange.

Photos of the incident, which occurred on Apr. 11, were posted on Facebook the next day.

From the photos, the bus appeared to have rammed into a protruding wall corner.

The damage was limited to the front of the bus.

Credit: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook

Its windshield was dislodged and had sustained deep scratches.

Pieces of what appeared to be glass shards blanketed the ground in front of the wrecked bus.

The interior of the vehicle was dark and its front doors were open.

Credit: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told Mothership that the bus in question was an off-service vehicle.

It was returning to the interchange when the incident occurred.

"No one including our Bus Captain was conveyed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, we are looking into the incident."

Top images credit: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook

