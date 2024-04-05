Famous Japanese shaved ice chain Sakanoue Cafe has pop-up at Isetan Scotts till Apr. 11

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're looking for a cooling respite from this blistering April heat, you're in luck.

Popular Japanese shaved ice chain Sakanoue Cafe will be in town till Apr. 11.

Hailing from Tokyo, Sakanoue specialises in Japanese shaved ice, also known as kakigori.

The pop-up is nestled in the basement of Isetan Scotts, and features eight unique flavours, available on a rotational basis:

Strawberry Cream (available daily)

Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese

Pistachio Raspberry

Berry Camembert Cheese Panda

Sakura Mochi

Premium Uji Matcha

Chocolate Mint

Lemon Tiramisu

Here's what was available when we visited on the morning of Apr. 5:

Strawberry Cream (S$14)

Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese (S$16)

Pistachio Raspberry (S$16)

Opening in Malaysia in May

Sakanoue Cafe's last pop-up in Singapore took place between February and March 2023, and lasted two weeks.

While the chain has no plans to set up stall permanently in Singapore for now, their first international outlet will be opening across the causeway next month.

The store will be located at LaLaport BBCC, a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Sakanoue Cafe

Address: Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road, Basement 1, Singapore 238868

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh.