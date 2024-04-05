Back

Famous Japanese shaved ice chain Sakanoue Cafe has pop-up at Isetan Scotts till Apr. 11

Perfect for this scorching weather.

Celeste Ng | April 05, 2024, 12:38 PM

Events

If you're looking for a cooling respite from this blistering April heat, you're in luck.

Popular Japanese shaved ice chain Sakanoue Cafe will be in town till Apr. 11.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by サカノウエカフェ (@sakanouecafe)

Hailing from Tokyo, Sakanoue specialises in Japanese shaved ice, also known as kakigori.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The pop-up is nestled in the basement of Isetan Scotts, and features eight unique flavours, available on a rotational basis:

  • Strawberry Cream (available daily)

  • Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese

  • Pistachio Raspberry

  • Berry Camembert Cheese Panda

  • Sakura Mochi

  • Premium Uji Matcha

  • Chocolate Mint

  • Lemon Tiramisu

Here's what was available when we visited on the morning of Apr. 5:

Strawberry Cream (S$14)

Comprises layers of ice, dried strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry sauce, atop a milk base. Topped with fresh strawberries. Photo by Livia Soh.

Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese (S$16)

Comprises layers of ice, cookie crumble, whipped cream and yuzu sauce, atop a mascarpone base. Topped with edible flowers and lemon zest. Photo by Livia Soh.

Pistachio Raspberry (S$16)

Comprises layers of ice, cookie crumble and wine-infused raspberry, atop a milk base. Topped with pistachio whipped cream and raspberry pearls. Photo by Livia Soh.

Opening in Malaysia in May

Sakanoue Cafe's last pop-up in Singapore took place between February and March 2023, and lasted two weeks.

While the chain has no plans to set up stall permanently in Singapore for now, their first international outlet will be opening across the causeway next month.

The store will be located at LaLaport BBCC, a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

@mothership.nova Sakanoue Cafe pop-up 📍: Isetan Scotts Supermarket, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road, Basement 1, S238868 📅: Apr. 5 to 11, 2024 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 9pm 🍴: Strawberry Cream S$14 Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese S$16 Pistachio Raspberry S$16 @Isetan SG #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #foodtok #sgcafe #sgdessert #shavedice #isetan #orchard #wheretoeat #thingstodoinsg #japanesefood ♬ SUPERWOMAN - UNIS(유니스)

Sakanoue Cafe

Address: Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road, Basement 1, Singapore 238868

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh.

