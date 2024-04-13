M'sian man gives family extra green packets for Hari Raya if they lost weight

Hari Raya is not just a period of festive celebrations for Muslims, but for one family, it also a time to profit from losing weight.

A Malaysian man caught the attention of netizens after a video of his innovative method of distributing duit raya (green packets filled with money) to his relatives on Hari Raya according to their weight went viral.

In a TikTok video shared by the man's granddaughter on Apr. 10, different family members could be seen weighing themselves on a scale before getting the green packets.

Those who lost weight were entitled to a bonus amount.

How much did they get?

In response to comments from other TikTok users, the man's granddaughter said her grandfather had challenged them to lose weight throughout the year, starting from their Hari Raya celebrations in 2023.

The initial amount was RM25 (S$7) per kg.

Each kg shed carried an incentive of RM25 (S$7).

The man had kept a record of his family members' weight from 2023 and could be seen making comparisons with their current weight in the video.

A relative who had lost 12kg became the winner and received RM300 (S$85) from the man.

Netizens impressed

The video garnered 1.9 million views and over 77,000 likes.

TikTok users were amused by the man's unique method of handing out green packets.

One user said that it was a good way to motivate his family members to lose weight.

Another person said her husband has challenged her to lose weight for Hari Raya in 2025, with an incentive of RM50 (S$14) for every kg lost.

One user also jokingly expressed their desire to join the man's family next year.

Top photos via Naturecore.delima/TikTok