New Buona Vista node along Rail Corridor features playground & community lawn

A new recreational and community space at the Buona Vista community node has opened on the southern stretch of the Rail Corridor on Apr. 22, 2024.

The node is located near Buona Vista MRT station, in between two office spaces, The Metropolis and Elementum:

This community node is the fourth node on the Rail Corridor, and the first to open at its southern stretch.

Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee presided over the node's official opening.

Public engagement

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) stated that the node was the outcome of "extensive public engagements".

URA previously put out an open call for an overall Concept Master Plan and Concept Proposal in 2015 for the Rail Corridor.

It was stipulated that the proposals should have "nature and greenery, celebration of heritage, and connectivity as hallmarks of the rail corridor experience".

One takeaway from the public engagement was for the design of the node to retain the "rustic feel" of the Rail Corridor.

The node was developed by Ho Bee Land together with JTC Corporation (JTC), the National Parks Board (NParks) and URA.

Green communal space

The 1.6ha community node will feature "inclusive spaces for play" as well as community and cultural events.

The node is also "sensitively integrated" with the green spine of the Rail Corridor, URA stated.

For instance, it features a playground integrated with biophilic elements which is designed to "encourage interaction with nature".

Fitness areas for adults and seniors, a multifunctional community space underneath the North Buona Vista Link viaduct, and a 500 sqm community lawn that serves as a "flexible outdoor events space" can also be found there.

Furthermore, URA is studying plans to revitalise the art space under the Commonwealth Avenue viaduct for future community use.

The space was previously activated in 2015 and 2016 as an interim space for street art.

More vegetation

Additionally, the node has been planted with vegetated swales.

Vegetated swales are contoured areas and ditches covered in plants. They typically serve to collect excess stormwater runoff from road surfaces that cannot soak them up.

According to URA, the swales serve to "recall the original stream and marshland landscape of the Rail Corridor before the railway was first built."

The vegetated swales also provide new habitats for dragonflies and other biodiversity.

Furthermore, two critically endangered plant species are being planted in these swales — Lepironia articulata, and the narrow-leaf cat tail, Typha angustifolia.

Future plans

URA stated that in the coming months, "convenient access to end-of-trip amenities" like bicycle parking, lockers and showers at Elementum will be available to Rail Corridor users and the community.

Since May 2023, NParks has also been working with various stakeholders in long-term habitat enhancement efforts near the node.

These include projects that deal with invasive species management, and OneMillionTrees planting sessions with residents and NUS Toddycats, a volunteer group with Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Top photo from NParks/Facebook.