Queenstown 4-room flat sold for record-breaking S$1.238 million

All time high.

Khine Zin Htet | April 17, 2024, 07:04 PM

A four-room HDB flat in Queenstown has been resold at an all-time high price of S$1.238 million in April 2024.

The unit is located between the 19th and 21st floors of Block 90 Dawson Road, according to official records.

It has a remaining lease of 91 years and two months.

Photo via HDB

There appears to be a high demand for flats in the Queenstown area, with the previous high for the block also hitting the S$1 million mark.

A unit between the 16th to 18th floors was resold for S$1.150 million in January 2024.

The flat that just got sold has a bigger floor area compared to that unit.

Nearby amenities

The convenient accessibility of the unit and proximity to amenities has also allowed it to command a high price.

Block 90 is approximately a 15-minute walk from Queenstown MRT station and a seven-minute walk from Dawson Place mall.

Queenstown Shopping Centre is also a nine-minute drive away.

The block is also near schools such as Queenstown Secondary School, Queenstown Primary School, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Henderson-Dawson Block 59, and MindChamps PreSchool @ Tanglin.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) had previously revealed in a written response on Sep. 18, 2023 that the number of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats sold for S$1 million or more made up less than 1 per cent of registered transactions between July 2015 and June 2023.

Top photo from Google Maps

