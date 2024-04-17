Queenstown 4-room flat sold for record-breaking S$1.238 million

A four-room HDB flat in Queenstown has been resold at an all-time high price of S$1.238 million in April 2024.
The unit is located between the 19th and 21st floors of Block 90 Dawson Road, according to official records.
It has a remaining lease of 91 years and two months.
There appears to be a high demand for flats in the Queenstown area, with the previous high for the block also hitting the S$1 million mark.
A unit between the 16th to 18th floors was resold for S$1.150 million in January 2024.
The flat that just got sold has a bigger floor area compared to that unit.
Nearby amenities
The convenient accessibility of the unit and proximity to amenities has also allowed it to command a high price.
Block 90 is approximately a 15-minute walk from Queenstown MRT station and a seven-minute walk from Dawson Place mall.
Queenstown Shopping Centre is also a nine-minute drive away.
The block is also near schools such as Queenstown Secondary School, Queenstown Primary School, PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Henderson-Dawson Block 59, and MindChamps PreSchool @ Tanglin.
The Ministry of National Development (MND) had previously revealed in a written response on Sep. 18, 2023 that the number of Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flats sold for S$1 million or more made up less than 1 per cent of registered transactions between July 2015 and June 2023.
