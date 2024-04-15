Back

PSP congratulates Lawrence Wong on impending PM appointment

The PSP's Hazel Poa hoped Wong would embrace diverse voices "for the betterment of Singapore".

Tan Min-Wei | April 15, 2024, 06:38 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

The Progress Singapore Party has congratulated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on his "impending appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore".

Impending appointment

Incumbent PM Lee Hsien Loong announced on Apr. 15 that Wong will be sworn in as Singapore's fourth PM on May 15.

PSP Non Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa issued the party's official congratulations to Wong.

Poa, who is the party's Secretary-General, said that the PSP hoped that Wong would be committed to "improving the lives of all Singaporeans", especially the working and middle classes.

Poa also raised issues of housing affordability, Singapore's fiscal resources, and "ensuring a level playing field for Singaporeans in the job market".

All three are issues that the PSP have raised in parliament since the party took up two NCMP seats after the 2020 general election.

Hope to see Lawrence Wong "embrace diversity"

Wong and the PSP members have regularly clashed in parliament over the years, especially on issues such as the Goods and Services Tax hike and the use of Singapore's reserves, as might be expected of an opposition party and the incumbent.

Poa went on to say that Singapore was a multiracial, multicultural nation, with diverse voices, especially in the political sphere, where the "socio-economic affairs of the nation are often intertwined".

"We hope to see Mr Wong embrace this diversity for the betterment of Singapore".

Related stories

Top image via Hazel Poa/Facebook & Lawrence Wong/Facebook

Starbucks opens 2nd outlet at Gardens By The Bay

The latest outlet is located at Active Garden.

April 15, 2024, 06:33 PM

Australia High Commission in S'pore lowers flags to half-mast to honour victims of Sydney knife attack

All 6 victims have now been identified publicly.

April 15, 2024, 06:21 PM

PM Lee led S'pore with 'quiet wisdom & a steady hand': DPM Heng Swee Keat

Heng also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to DPM and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong.

April 15, 2024, 05:59 PM

Diner complains scallops served at Toa Payoh Hub food court way smaller than advertised

Three scallops can fit into one spoon.

April 15, 2024, 05:50 PM

4D number 1505 sold out after PM Lee announces May. 15 handover date

The number corresponds to the date of the handover.

April 15, 2024, 05:41 PM

KLIA gunman suspect, 38, apprehended in Kota Bharu, Kelantan

The shooting incident stemmed from the shooter's personal issues with his wife.

April 15, 2024, 05:19 PM

'I pledge to give my all in this undertaking': Lawrence Wong on serving as next Prime Minister

"Every ounce of my energy shall be devoted to the service of our country and our people," said Wong.

April 15, 2024, 05:09 PM

PM Lee calls on S'poreans to give new PM Lawrence Wong & team ‘full support'

He said Wong and his team have worked hard to gain trust, notably during the Covid-19 pandemic.

April 15, 2024, 04:45 PM

Lawrence Wong to take over S'pore Prime Minister role from PM Lee on May 15, 2024

Wong has the unanimous support of the PAP MPs.

April 15, 2024, 04:02 PM

S'porean couple last 2 people missing in Taiwan earthquake, search suspended due to aftershocks

The search efforts were suspended with the consent of the couple's family.

April 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.