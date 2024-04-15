PSP congratulates Lawrence Wong on impending PM appointment

The Progress Singapore Party has congratulated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on his "impending appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore".

Impending appointment

Incumbent PM Lee Hsien Loong announced on Apr. 15 that Wong will be sworn in as Singapore's fourth PM on May 15.

PSP Non Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa issued the party's official congratulations to Wong.

Poa, who is the party's Secretary-General, said that the PSP hoped that Wong would be committed to "improving the lives of all Singaporeans", especially the working and middle classes.

Poa also raised issues of housing affordability, Singapore's fiscal resources, and "ensuring a level playing field for Singaporeans in the job market".

All three are issues that the PSP have raised in parliament since the party took up two NCMP seats after the 2020 general election.

Hope to see Lawrence Wong "embrace diversity"

Wong and the PSP members have regularly clashed in parliament over the years, especially on issues such as the Goods and Services Tax hike and the use of Singapore's reserves, as might be expected of an opposition party and the incumbent.

Poa went on to say that Singapore was a multiracial, multicultural nation, with diverse voices, especially in the political sphere, where the "socio-economic affairs of the nation are often intertwined".

"We hope to see Mr Wong embrace this diversity for the betterment of Singapore".

Related stories

Top image via Hazel Poa/Facebook & Lawrence Wong/Facebook