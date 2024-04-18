Private bus in Punggol seen not stopping for students at zebra crossing

A private bus was seen not giving way to students about to cross a zebra crossing.

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page said the incident occurred around 5:45pm on Apr. 15, 2024.

What happened

The bus was filmed overtaking cars on the road.

The driver who submitted the dashboard camera footage claimed he was driving at 50kmh, and the bus was going faster.

As the bus turns into a slip road, two students can be seen approaching the zebra crossing.

The bus did not slow down but drove through the crossing just as they were about to cross the road.

This incident happened shortly before an accident where a car knocked down a 12-year-old student at a zebra crossing in Bukit Batok on Apr. 16.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante's Facebook.