Pritam Singh repeats WP's position after analyst's ST piece says party aims to form govt at next GE

Both the analyst and the paper have apologised.

Ilyda Chua | April 17, 2024, 03:58 PM

Workers' Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh highlighted an inaccuracy in a political commentary article published in The Straits Times on Apr. 17.

He pointed out the inaccuracy in a Facebook post on the same day the article was out.

Written by political analyst Gillian Koh, the 1,400-word piece examined the impact of the recently-announced PAP leadership transition, with a focus on Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's political and policy agenda ahead of the next General Election.

In one of the essay's concluding paragraphs, Koh wrote about the opposition's electoral tactics.

She noted that the WP "said it will tilt towards the strategy of fighting to form the government at the next GE".

"This is false," Singh wrote in the correction notice he issued in response to the piece.

Image from Pritam Singh/Facebook

Koh has since apologised personally to Singh for the error in her essay.

She added that the mistake was "entirely [her] fault" in a comment on Singh's post, and that ST agreed to make the correction.

Image from Pritam Singh/Facebook

ST has amended the paragraph and also apologised for the error as well.

Singh thanked Koh for the correction.

The WP strategy

In his post, Singh clarified the WP's stance.

"The WP has been open about its electoral agenda for some years now. The medium-term goal is to play our part in ensuring at least one-third of Parliament is not in the PAP's hands," he wrote.

He added that the WP's aim is to help bring about a more balanced political system in Singapore, rather than to form the next government.

Such balance, the WP believes, is in the nation's "fundamental interests".

Singh concluded:

"Like many Singaporeans, the WP seeks an evolution, not a revolution of our political system.

We will do our best in this endeavour."

The apologies

In her apology message, Koh wrote:

"I am sorry for any effect you feel it has caused or will cause you and your party’s fortunes.

It was certainly not the intent in this article primarily focused on the PAP."

Image from Pritam Singh/Facebook

The description of the WP's political strategy has since been amended on the digital version of the ST article to more accurately reflect the WP's stance.

The amended paragraph now reads: "The WP has said its medium-term electoral goal is to help deny the PAP a two-third majority in Parliament needed for constitutional amendments."

Top image from Pritam Singh/Facebook

