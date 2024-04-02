Back

President Tharman, DPM Lawrence Wong highlight Joseph Schooling's legacy: 'Hunger to excel'

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also conveyed his well wishes.

Seri Mazliana | April 02, 2024, 08:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid tribute to Singapore's first Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, following the latter's retirement from swimming.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 2, President Tharman wrote: "Few dream of making it to the Olympics. Even fewer can dream of winning a gold and breaking the Olympics record, like Joseph Isaac Schooling did."

He also said that Schooling showed "what it means to have the hunger to excel."

"What August 2016 also showed was how sports has the power to unite Singaporeans.

Nothing compares with the screams of joy around the island the moment Joseph touched the edge of the pool ahead of the legendary Michael Phelps and other stars."

He proceeded to also thank Schooling's parents and coaches including Vincent Poon, who first taught Schooling to swim when he was three years old "and to be fearless against the bigger boys."

"You raised us all."

"Joseph gave it his all, and went all the way": DPM Wong

In a congratulatory Facebook post on Apr. 2, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also conveyed his well wishes for the former Singapore athlete.

"Joseph has shown us that it is possible to pursue a different pathway, one based on our own purpose and interests, take pride in it, and excel at the highest levels," he wrote.

He added that Schooling "gave it his all and went all the way" to become Singapore's first Olympic champion.

"He made us all proud and inspired an entire nation. Happy retirement Joseph. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter!"

Top photos via Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook & Joseph Schooling/Facebook

Grab not buying foodpanda after all

Don't worry, you can still use those foodpanda vouchers.

April 02, 2024, 07:55 PM

GST rate not increasing but more examination- & inspection-related fees to be chargeable by GST

The agencies have been asked to consider reducing or removing these fees.

April 02, 2024, 07:48 PM

Pope Francis, 87, expected to visit S'pore in Sep. 2024

The last papal visit was almost 40 years ago.

April 02, 2024, 07:05 PM

New Shah Alam Restaurant at Boat Quay area suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to register assistant

It is closed until April 15, 2024.

April 02, 2024, 06:38 PM

Tuk Tuk Cha at Jurong Point suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until April 15, 2024.

April 02, 2024, 06:30 PM

We asked May Yim Schooling if there will be another Joseph Schooling

Moving forward, they plan on giving back to the community.

April 02, 2024, 06:15 PM

MOE 'more than transparent' on Israel-Hamas conflict CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing

He said the Israel-Hamas conflict will not be the only "sensitive, emotive issue" that Singaporeans will come across.

April 02, 2024, 05:33 PM

83,500 out of 88,400 jobs went to foreigners in 2023 as S'pore residents near 'full employment'

Most of the new jobs foreigners took on were jobs that Singaporeans "don't want to do".

April 02, 2024, 04:53 PM

M'sia man, 53, wins S$3.81 million 4D lottery, plans to live off interests from savings account

He paid S$0.74 for the lottery ticket.

April 02, 2024, 04:35 PM

Anwar U-turns on civil service Hari Raya bonus, some will get RM500 (S$142) payout

PM Anwar Ibrahim announced the bonuses during his monthly address.

April 02, 2024, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.