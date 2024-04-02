President Tharman, DPM Lawrence Wong highlight Joseph Schooling's legacy: 'Hunger to excel'

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid tribute to Singapore's first Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, following the latter's retirement from swimming.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 2, President Tharman wrote: "Few dream of making it to the Olympics. Even fewer can dream of winning a gold and breaking the Olympics record, like Joseph Isaac Schooling did."

He also said that Schooling showed "what it means to have the hunger to excel."

"What August 2016 also showed was how sports has the power to unite Singaporeans. Nothing compares with the screams of joy around the island the moment Joseph touched the edge of the pool ahead of the legendary Michael Phelps and other stars."

He proceeded to also thank Schooling's parents and coaches including Vincent Poon, who first taught Schooling to swim when he was three years old "and to be fearless against the bigger boys."

"You raised us all."

"Joseph gave it his all, and went all the way": DPM Wong

In a congratulatory Facebook post on Apr. 2, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also conveyed his well wishes for the former Singapore athlete.

"Joseph has shown us that it is possible to pursue a different pathway, one based on our own purpose and interests, take pride in it, and excel at the highest levels," he wrote.

He added that Schooling "gave it his all and went all the way" to become Singapore's first Olympic champion.

"He made us all proud and inspired an entire nation. Happy retirement Joseph. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter!"

