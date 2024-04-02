Not yet inaugurated, Prabowo meets with Xi Jinping in China

Indonesia President-elect Prabowo Subianto met with China's President Xi Jinping in a rare pre-inauguration visit to China.

Prabowo's visit to China was first announced on Friday (Mar. 29), with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that the trip was made at Xi's invitation, Nikkei reported.

In the meeting on Apr. 1, Xi said that China is ready to strengthen all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia, CGTN reported.

Xi also congratulated the Indonesian Defence Minister for winning the 2024 Indonesia presidential election.

Meanwhile, Prabowo said that he was delighted to make China the first country he visited after being elected as Indonesia's eighth president.

"It was an honour to receive an invitation and be received directly by President Xi Jinping in Beijing," said Prabowo in a Facebook post.

Developing and fruitful bilateral ties

During their meeting, Xi asked Prabowo to pass his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

The Chinese President said that both countries observed rapidly developing and fruitful bilateral ties over the past decade under his and Jokowi's leadership.

Xi highlighted the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway as a "golden sign of high-quality cooperation between the two countries", Tempo reported.

Building community with shared future

China views the China-Indonesia relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, said Xi.

The Chinese President said that the relations between China and Indonesia "have entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future".

He added that China is ready to work with Indonesia to create a community which has regional and global influence to bring more benefits to the two countries and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity of the region and the world.

Safeguard sovereignty, security & development interests

Xi said that China and Indonesia should also support one another in safeguarding sovereignty, security, and development interests, including understanding and supporting each other on issues involving the other's core interests and major concerns.

China is willing to maintain close cooperation with Indonesia, exchange experience in state governance, and strengthen the alignment of development strategies and maritime cooperation, said Xi.

Emerging markets

China and Indonesia are both major developing countries and emerging markets, Xi said.

Xi promoted the establishment of "Two Countries, Twin Parks" between the two countries, referring to an international cooperation which sees two countries setting up industrial parks on each other's soil and jointly facilitating development.

The Chinese President also promoted the "Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor", an economic partnership which facilitates the expansion of regional trade and investment and contributes to global economic growth and development.

China is also prepared to strengthen cooperation and provide support to Indonesia in poverty reduction and alleviation, said Xi.

Fostering closer China-Asean community

Xi added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to safeguard the unity and centrality of Asean.

This includes maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture as well as fostering a closer China-Asean community with a shared future.

China a country with major influence: Prabowo

Meanwhile, Prabowo described China as a country with major influence.

Prabowo added that Indonesia and China have deep respect for each other and treat one another as equals.

He referred to China as a robust cooperative partner of Indonesia, adding that in recent years, Chinese companies have actively and deeply taken part in Indonesia's economic construction and assisted the country's national development.

Prabowo expressed full support in fostering a deeper relationship between Indonesia and China, adding that he is ready to continue Indonesia's friendly policy towards China.

He also expressed Indonesia's readiness to remain independent and continue adhering to the one-China policy.

Rare pre-inauguration China visit

Nikkei described Prabowo's pre-inauguration visit to China as rare, as Beijing usually welcomes foreign officials only after they are inaugurated.

Indonesian Defence Ministry Spokesperson told Nikkei that the purpose of the visit is to strengthen Indonesia-China bilateral relations as well as increase cooperation in the defence sector.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present during Prabowo's meeting with Xi.

According to Nikkei, Prabowo's rare pre-inauguration visit reflects China's urgency to win Indonesia amid rising tensions in the South China Sea with the Philippines.

Visiting Japan

Following his visit to China, Prabowo will be visiting Japan on Tuesday (Apr. 2).

He is expected to meet Japan's government officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Wednesday (Apr. 3).

Top image via Prabowo Subianto/Facebook.