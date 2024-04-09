8 Sengkang HDB blocks, school hit by power outage on Apr. 8 after 'localised tripping' at SP substations

Update: This article's contents and headline were updated with new information provided by SP on Apr. 9, 10:30pm

HDB blocks in Sengkang were hit by a complete power outage on the night of Apr. 8 (Monday).

The outage started at around 11:40pm and lasted for less than two hours, residents told Mothership.

During the outage, lifts also stopped working, according to an Apr. 9 press release by the Sengkang Town Council (SKTC).

The town council said that the outage affected the Block 275 series at Compassvale Link and the Block 272 series in Sengkang Central.

Electricity was restored at around 1:05am and 1:25am on Apr. 9 for Blocks 275 and 272 respectively.

Mothership understands that other blocks were also affected, albeit momentarily.

A Mothership reader who resides in Sengkang said that at his block, the blackout only lasted for a brief moment.

"The whole estate blinked. I thought I passed out for a split second," he said.

Electricity supply interrupted at SP's substation

In its press release, SKTC apologised to residents affected by the outage.

The town council said that it was alerted to the outage at around 11:50pm on Apr. 8 and activated its property managers and electricians onsite.

Electricians and technicians visited residents who required assistance, and lift technicians were also activated to ensure the safe resumption of services.

The team stood down at around 2:15am on Apr. 9 (Tuesday).

The town council added that the cause of the outage was an interruption in the electricity supply at SP's substation.

Investigations are currently underway.

"SKTC will be working closely with our colleagues from SP and HDB, and will consider necessary steps to prevent similar recurrence," it said.

"We thank residents for their understanding as well as our colleagues from SP, EMSU and HDB for their collaborative efforts in restoring electricity to our residents."

SP investigating "localised tripping" at its substations

When queried, SP told Mothership that in total, eight HDB residential blocks and a school along Compassvale Link were affected by the disruption:

"Our officers were immediately deployed to the site and our priority was to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible. Supply was progressively restored from 1.04am and fully restored by 1.15am. Our preliminary findings indicate that the incident arose from localised tripping at our substations within the vicinity. We are investigating the cause of the incident."

