3 people unfurl 'End SG-Israel Arms Trade' banner at Gardens By The Bay, police investigations ongoing

Three individuals were spotted at Gardens By The Bay on Apr. 15, unfurling a banner that read, "End SG-Israel Arms Trade".

A video of the incident was shared on the Singapore for Palestine Instagram account.

The three people could be seen unfurling and holding on to the white banner on the bridge at the Supertree Grove attraction at the park.

The words appeared handwritten in black.

The account claimed that the three persons involved are Singaporeans who are "[protesting] against the arms trade between Singapore and Israel."

The account also linked to an online petition demanding an end to the "arms trade" between the two countries.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that police reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Israel-Hamas war background

Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel responded with air strikes and a ground-based military offensive, among other responses, in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war has since resulted in over 33,000 casualties, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. However, the ministry does not provide a breakdown between civilian and fighter casualties, according to CNN.

Top photos via Singapore for Palestine/Instagram