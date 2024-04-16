Back

3 people unfurl 'End SG-Israel Arms Trade' banner at Gardens By The Bay, police investigations ongoing

Police confirmed reports were received.

Sulaiman Daud | Hannah Martens | April 16, 2024, 05:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three individuals were spotted at Gardens By The Bay on Apr. 15, unfurling a banner that read, "End SG-Israel Arms Trade".

A video of the incident was shared on the Singapore for Palestine Instagram account.

The three people could be seen unfurling and holding on to the white banner on the bridge at the Supertree Grove attraction at the park.

The words appeared handwritten in black.

GIF made from video by Singapore for Palestine

The account claimed that the three persons involved are Singaporeans who are "[protesting] against the arms trade between Singapore and Israel."

The account also linked to an online petition demanding an end to the "arms trade" between the two countries.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that police reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Israel-Hamas war background

Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel responded with air strikes and a ground-based military offensive, among other responses, in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war has since resulted in over 33,000 casualties, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. However, the ministry does not provide a breakdown between civilian and fighter casualties, according to CNN.

Top photos via Singapore for Palestine/Instagram

65 units sold in 2 days after 40% discount offered on Sentosa Cove condos

Price goes down, demand goes up.

April 17, 2024, 01:16 PM

Woman called out for riding scooter with 2 kids in Queenstown, 1 with no helmet on

Not legal.

April 17, 2024, 12:06 PM

S'porean woman, 39, goes missing while on holiday in Spain

She had been on a solo trip.

April 17, 2024, 11:59 AM

S'pore woman, 23, allegedly extorted S$8,450 from man who procured escort services from her

He transferred the money over seven occasions.

April 17, 2024, 11:24 AM

Tanzania-flagged ship catches fire in S'pore waters near Pedra Branca, crew of 12 rescued

Investigations are ongoing.

April 16, 2024, 08:12 PM

S'pore signs MOU with US to strengthen cooperation in environmental & climate protection

Both countries will collaborate on matters such as climate monitoring, environmental monitoring, and heat resilience.

April 16, 2024, 07:35 PM

SQ business class passengers unable to board next flight after being made to get off 1st plane, airline cites ‘handling error’

On the other hand, some economy passengers managed to board the next flight.

April 16, 2024, 07:03 PM

Everything you need to know about Lawrence Wong becoming PM, summarised in 60 seconds

Lawrence Wong will officially take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 15, 2024.

April 16, 2024, 07:01 PM

More thundery showers in S’pore in 2nd half of Apr. 2024, with 34-35°C heat on most days

'Cause you're hot then you're cold.

April 16, 2024, 06:24 PM

Heng Dee Thai Minimart fined S$10,500 for illegally imported meat products, operating without licence

SFA found approximately 160kg of meat products to be illegally imported from unaccredited sources.

April 16, 2024, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.