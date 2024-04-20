Back

PM Lee once appeared in a Hollywood action movie with Morgan Freeman & Gerard Butler

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, but he was there.

Sulaiman Daud | April 20, 2024, 03:16 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is a man who has taken on many roles throughout his life and career.

General, Member of Parliament, minister and prime minister, he is set to call it a day on a life in public service.

But one role that you may not know about is that PM Lee once appeared in a blockbuster, high-octane Hollywood action movie alongside Morgan Freeman ("Shawshank Redemption", "Bruce Almighty") and Gerard Butler ("300", "P.S. I Love You").

Quick cameo

Ok maybe PM Lee wasn't actually on set, nor did he meet other actors.

But he can definitely be seen in one quick scene in the 2019 movie "Angel Has Fallen".

The move is the third in a series, after "Olympus Has Fallen" and "London Has Fallen".

It follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler).

In the third movie, Banning fights to clear his name and protect the president while exposing the real bad guys.

As this is Hollywood, he succeeds quite handily, and the President (Freeman) resumes his duties.

G20 Summit

This includes attending a G20 summit, a meeting of the heads of government of 20 major countries along with invited guests.

In the film, he can be seen taking the traditional photo together with the other world leaders, standing next to Vladimir Putin of Russia.

And for a couple of seconds, you can also see PM Lee in the background.

Image from Daily Motion.

Here's a close-up.

Image from Daily Motion.

There he is, above then-Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's left shoulder, standing beside then-Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Real world G20 summit

The movie states that the G20 summit took place in Hamburg, and an actual G20 summit took place in Hamburg in 2017.

PM Lee was in attendance then.

While there, he met with the real life President of the United States at the time, Donald Trump.

Whose post on his Instagram account mistook PM Lee for another Asean leader.

Sometimes real life is stranger than Hollywood.

Top image from Daily Motion and Facebook.

