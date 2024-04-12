South Korean singer Park Boram dies at 30

South Korean singer Park Boram passed away on Apr. 11. She turned 30 in March.

According to Yonhap News, Park's death is currently under police investigation.

The JoongAng reported that Park was drinking with two female acquaintances at one of their houses on Apr. 11 when she went to the restroom.

When she did not emerge, they went to check on her and found her collapsed in the bathroom. She was found at about 9:55pm South Korean time (8:55pm Singapore time)

They called for an ambulance, and Park was conveyed to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at about 11:17pm local time.

Police will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, reported The JoongAng.

Park's label, Xanadu Entertainment, confirmed her passing, and asked for the public to refrain from speculating about what had happened.

Park was a contestant on talent series "Superstar K" in 2010, and made her debut as a singer in 2014.

Top photos from Xanadu Entertainment & Park Boram's Instagram