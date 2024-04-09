Back

Man, 36, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Mustafa Centre

He had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman from behind.

Iain Tan | April 09, 2024, 04:14 PM

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, for suspected outrage of modesty.

The man had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman several times at Mustafa Centre while standing behind her, said the police in a media statement on Apr. 8.

The police received a call for assistance at 9:15pm.

Security officers on scene detained the man before police officers arrived and arrested him.

The man was charged with outrage of modesty on Apr. 9.

If convicted, he may face a jail term of up to three years, caning, and a fine.

Top image via Pexels

