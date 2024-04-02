Back

3- to 5-room HDB flats open market rents increased 5% to 35% yearly for past 3 years but now stabilising: MND

The government said it implemented measures to help households with rent, such as relaxing the occupancy cap and ramping up the supply of PPHS flats.

Khine Zin Htet | April 02, 2024, 01:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Open market rents have increased in the past three years due to "unprecedented supply-side constraints and increased rental demand" arising from Covid-19, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.

Indranee was answering questions posed in Parliament on Apr. 2, 2024, on the open market rents for Housing & Development Board (HDB) three-room, four-room and five-room flats and the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme rental vouchers.

While the rents have increased from 2021 to 2022, the public and private housing rents have shown signs of stabilising in 2023, she said.

Efforts to ease rent increase

Indranee said that the average year-on-year increase in open market rents for three-room, four-room and five-room flats in 2021 was five per cent and 35 per cent in 2022.

She attributed the increase in 2022 to the easing of border restrictions and recovery of non-resident rental demand.

She said measures to support households who need to rent accommodations have been implemented since then.

These include increasing the supply of both private and public housing, temporarily relaxing the occupancy cap for larger HDB flats and private residential properties, and ramping up the supply of rental flats under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS).

Indranee noted that the public and private housing rents have shown signs of stabilising — the average year-on-year increase in open market rents was 10 per cent in 2023.

Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme

Speaking more on PPHS, Indranee said that the scheme provides a temporary housing option for families with lower income to rent a flat while waiting for their HDB flats to be completed.

She said that HDB is working to double the supply of PPHS flats from about the current 2,000 units to about 4,000 units by 2025.

Indranee introduced the PPHS (Open Market) Voucher Scheme, which serves as a temporary measure to support eligible families who rent HDB flats or bedrooms in the open market.

The scheme will run for one year from July 2024, and families must be eligible for PPHS and have a rental tenancy registered with HDB to receive the S$300 voucher monthly, she said.

Those who qualify for a full year of support will receive up to S$3,600, she added.

"The PPHS Voucher parameters have been carefully calibrated to provide some relief for eligible families while mitigating the potential inflationary impact on the rental market," she said.

No plans to increase income ceiling

Indranee said that the S$7,000 income ceiling targets families with less income at their disposal to rent on the open market.

However, she said that there are currently no plans to raise the income ceiling or to offer a higher voucher quantum.

She said that households with incomes above S$7,000 but have additional expenses due to exceptional circumstances, such as high medical expenses, may approach HDB for help.

"HDB will consider their applications on a case-by-case basis," she said.

Greater support for those in need

Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Chua noted the increase in rent in the past years and asked whether the government would consider providing greater assistance to those who cannot afford rent.

Indranee reiterated that the S$7,000 income ceiling is a measure to help those who are "less able to afford".

"If we increase that cap, you would have more people coming in, which would drive the rents up," she said.

She also highlighted the increase in the number of PPHS flats as one measure to assist those in need.

"So by increasing the number of PPHS flats and putting that into the mix, the lower income can access that even if they're not using the PPHS voucher," she said.

"I would like to say that we will keep an eye on this. We will bear in mind those who are not able to afford to have such easy access."

Top photos from Canva

We asked May Yim Schooling if there will be another Joseph Schooling

Moving forward, they plan on giving back to the community.

April 02, 2024, 06:15 PM

MOE 'more than transparent' on Israel-Hamas conflict CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing

He said the Israel-Hamas conflict will not be the only "sensitive, emotive issue" that Singaporeans will come across.

April 02, 2024, 05:33 PM

83,500 out of 88,400 jobs went to foreigners in 2023 as S'pore residents near 'full employment'

Most of the new jobs foreigners took on were jobs that Singaporeans "don't want to do".

April 02, 2024, 04:53 PM

M'sia man, 53, wins S$3.81 million 4D lottery, plans to live off interests from savings account

He paid S$0.74 for the lottery ticket.

April 02, 2024, 04:35 PM

Anwar U-turns on civil service Hari Raya bonus, some will get RM500 (S$142) payout

PM Anwar Ibrahim announced the bonuses during his monthly address.

April 02, 2024, 04:29 PM

Muji to open largest S'pore outlet in Parkway Parade on Apr. 3, 2024

With outlet-exclusive products.

April 02, 2024, 04:26 PM

13 teens in M'sia charged over murder of student, 17, allegedly over RM85 (S$24.10)

No plea was recorded.

April 02, 2024, 04:25 PM

Foreign guests might not be 'comfortable' using 'secured communications' provided: MINDEF

Concerns were raised after a German military officer's phone call was intercepted by Russian media.

April 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

'Thank you for being our Olympic champion': Tributes pour in for Joseph Schooling after news of retirement

A legend.

April 02, 2024, 03:37 PM

Tom's Palette opens 2nd outlet in Kovan with putu mayam-inspired ice cream

Just nice for the hot weather.

April 02, 2024, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.