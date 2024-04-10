Ong Ye Kung & Chee Hong Tat attend Hari Raya Open House hosted by Johor Crown Prince

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Johor Crown Prince on Apr. 10, 2024.

In his Instagram post, Ong shared that it is an annual tradition for Singapore ministers to participate in Hari Raya celebrations hosted by the Johor royal family.

"It is also an occasion when we reaffirm the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Johor," Ong wrote. "We will continue to work on various projects, such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, that are beneficial to both sides, and further strengthen the people-to-people and economic ties between us."

Both ministers also conveyed Hari Raya greetings to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Top photos via Ong Ye Kung/Instagram