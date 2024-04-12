'One Piece' full orchestra concert in S'pore in Aug. 2024

Fans of the iconic, long-running "One Piece" anime can rejoice — the One Piece Music Symphony world tour is making a stop in Singapore on Aug. 3.

The performance at the Esplanade will be in celebration of the beloved anime's 25th anniversary.

A full orchestra will perform iconic songs such as, “We Are!”, “Sai sai saikyo!!!”, “Oitsumerareta”, and “Binks no Sake” in sync with anime footage projected onto a giant screen.

Besides reliving their favourite moments from "One Piece", fans can also look forward to hearing some original pieces composed specifically for the anniversary celebration.

The concert is approximately two hours with an interval of 20 minutes

Since its premiere in Japan in October 1999, 1,100 episodes of "One Piece" have aired.

The anime continues to enjoy enduring popularity among its fans.

According to TV Time, a popular tracking service, "One Piece" in 2022 was the most-watched TV show in the world, beating out popular thriller series "Stranger Things".

Tickets for the concert are priced between S$99 and S$169 and are available via Sistic.

Ticket sales opened at 10am on Mar. 22.

Top photo via Sistic & Wild Faery Company on YouTube