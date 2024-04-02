Bukit Timah Korean BBQ restaurant offering up to 50% off bill if you can limbo low enough

A Korean barbecue chain in Singapore is challenging its customers to a game of limbo.
The prize: Up to 50 per cent off the total dining bill.
Priding itself on being the first wood-fired Korean charcoal barbecue experience in Singapore, Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ lets its customers to earn themselves discounts by showcasing their back-bending skills.
Discounts are tiered according to how low you limbo:
- Level one: Complimentary steamed egg
- Level two: 10 per cent off
- Level three: 20 per cent off
- Level four: 30 per cent off
- Level five: 50 per cent off
Discounts are capped at S$80 off customers' total dining bill.
Participants who pass the first level will earn an additional 10 per cent off their total dining bill the next time they visit, with a minimum spend of S$80.
@mothership.nova Limbo Rock Challenge @ Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ 📍: 20 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, S599744 📆: Till Apr. 30, 11:30am to 11:30pm Terms & conditions apply #kbbq #bbq #foodtok #tiktoksg #bukittimah #korean #koreanfood #whattoplay #whattoeat #kimchi #limbo ♬ original sound - timforeal
This promotion is exclusive to Omma's Bukit Timah outlet.
Customers have to be at least 13 years old and above 1.2m in height to qualify for this challenge.
The challenge will run till Apr. 30, 2024.
OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ
Address: 20 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599744
Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm, daily
Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.