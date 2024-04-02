Back

Bukit Timah Korean BBQ restaurant offering up to 50% off bill if you can limbo low enough

Siri, play Low by Flo Rida.

Celeste Ng | April 02, 2024, 02:51 PM

A Korean barbecue chain in Singapore is challenging its customers to a game of limbo.

The prize: Up to 50 per cent off the total dining bill.

Priding itself on being the first wood-fired Korean charcoal barbecue experience in Singapore, Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ lets its customers to earn themselves discounts by showcasing their back-bending skills.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Discounts are tiered according to how low you limbo:

  • Level one: Complimentary steamed egg

  • Level two: 10 per cent off

  • Level three: 20 per cent off

  • Level four: 30 per cent off

  • Level five: 50 per cent off

Complimentary steamed egg served to customers who pass the first level. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Discounts are capped at S$80 off customers' total dining bill.

Participants who pass the first level will earn an additional 10 per cent off their total dining bill the next time they visit, with a minimum spend of S$80.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ (@ommakoreancharcoalbbq)

@mothership.nova Limbo Rock Challenge @ Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ 📍: 20 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, S599744 📆: Till Apr. 30, 11:30am to 11:30pm Terms & conditions apply #kbbq #bbq #foodtok #tiktoksg #bukittimah #korean #koreanfood #whattoplay #whattoeat #kimchi #limbo ♬ original sound - timforeal

This promotion is exclusive to Omma's Bukit Timah outlet.

Customers have to be at least 13 years old and above 1.2m in height to qualify for this challenge.

The challenge will run till Apr. 30, 2024.

OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ

Address: 20 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599744

Opening hours: 12pm to 11pm, daily

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

