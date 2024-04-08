Old Tampines Regional Library converted to 'work-near-home' facility for MINDEF & SAF staff

The former Tampines Regional Library has been put to use by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) for its workers and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) staff.

This was after the library was relocated to Our Tampines Hub.

This makes the former Tampines Regional Library the newest of four locations that MINDEF and SAF staff can utilise under the "work-near-home" initiative or M-Works.

The total capacity of all four facilities combined is around 400 pax, and the current average usage rate is 75 per cent.

Initiative benefits MINDEF workers

In response to Mothership's queries, MINDEF said the initiative benefits its employees who would like to work near home and helps them save commuting time.

M-Works@Tampines offers a variety of co-working facilities, such as hotdesking and collaboration spaces, quiet pods, work booths, and meeting and discussion rooms that MINDEF and SAF staff can digitally book from a dedicated website.

Four locations across Singapore

When the M-Works trial began in 2021, MINDEF introduced M-Works at Bukit Merah Central and Chong Pang Camp to provide work-near-home spaces for their employees.

As these hotdesking spaces were in high demand, MINDEF opened the third and fourth sites to accommodate its staff living in different parts of Singapore.

In July 2022, the locations expanded to include the Defence Technology Tower B in Depot Road.

In October 2023, the old Tampines Regional Library, after its interior was refurbished, became the fourth location for this scheme.

