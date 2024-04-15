Old Airport Road Food Centre to close for 4 months for renovations from Jun. 1-Sep. 30, 2024

Old Airport Road Food Centre will be closed for four months, from Jun. 1 to Sep. 30, 2024, for renovation.

The closure was reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Some vacant stalls

The 168-stall hawker centre, the second largest in Singapore, has at least 10 stalls that are not in operation.

It was reported that the vacant stalls were to be tenanted to stallholders to sell halal food.

However, with the upcoming renovation, potential bidders might be discouraged from operating a stall, knowing in advance that business will be disrupted shortly after.

One stallholder selling ayam penyet and mee soto said business was doing well at the moment, having just moved over from Punggol a month ago.

He was worried that the upcoming renovation would prevent the acquisition of regular customers.

Other stallholders told Shin Min new stalls require between six months and one year to get a loyal following.

Business has slowed in evenings

Another stallholder said she is looking forward to the sprucing up of the hawker centre.

This was so as it was observed that the number of diners has fallen over time in the evenings with more dining-out and air-conditioned options available in Singapore.

The refurbished premises should entice patrons, it was hoped.

In response to Mothership's queries, the National Environment Agency said the food centre will be underdoing repairs and redecoration works conducted by Marine Parade Town Council.

As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls due to the closure of the hawker centre and market, rental remission will be granted for the duration of the work, NEA said.

NEA also offers temporary stalls to stallholders who wish to continue their business at other hawker centres or markets during the period of the R&R, subjected to stall availability.

There will be no increase in stall rentals due to to the works, NEA added.

