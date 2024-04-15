Back

Old Airport Road Food Centre to close for 4 months for renovations from Jun. 1-Sep. 30, 2024

Business has slowed at night.

Belmont Lay | April 15, 2024, 11:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Old Airport Road Food Centre will be closed for four months, from Jun. 1 to Sep. 30, 2024, for renovation.

The closure was reported by Shin Min Daily News.

via Google Maps

Some vacant stalls

The 168-stall hawker centre, the second largest in Singapore, has at least 10 stalls that are not in operation.

It was reported that the vacant stalls were to be tenanted to stallholders to sell halal food.

However, with the upcoming renovation, potential bidders might be discouraged from operating a stall, knowing in advance that business will be disrupted shortly after.

One stallholder selling ayam penyet and mee soto said business was doing well at the moment, having just moved over from Punggol a month ago.

He was worried that the upcoming renovation would prevent the acquisition of regular customers.

Other stallholders told Shin Min new stalls require between six months and one year to get a loyal following.

Business has slowed in evenings

Another stallholder said she is looking forward to the sprucing up of the hawker centre.

This was so as it was observed that the number of diners has fallen over time in the evenings with more dining-out and air-conditioned options available in Singapore.

The refurbished premises should entice patrons, it was hoped.

In response to Mothership's queries, the National Environment Agency said the food centre will be underdoing repairs and redecoration works conducted by Marine Parade Town Council.

As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls due to the closure of the hawker centre and market, rental remission will be granted for the duration of the work, NEA said.

NEA also offers temporary stalls to stallholders who wish to continue their business at other hawker centres or markets during the period of the R&R, subjected to stall availability.

There will be no increase in stall rentals due to to the works, NEA added.

Top photo via Google Maps

Lawrence Wong to take over S'pore Prime Minister role from PM Lee on May 15, 2024

Wong has the unanimous support of the PAP MPs.

April 15, 2024, 04:02 PM

S'porean couple last 2 people missing in Taiwan earthquake, search suspended due to aftershocks

The search efforts were suspended with the consent of the couple's family.

April 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

Strange rainbow appears in S'pore sky. What is it?

Might be cloud iridescence.

April 15, 2024, 01:45 PM

New carbon registry will help S'pore businesses track emissions more accurately

Consumers, investors and financiers can make more informed choices in their purchases and investments, said Fu.

April 15, 2024, 12:48 PM

Police arrest man, 24, within 2 hours for allegedly putting metal rod on cashier's neck in Choa Chu Kang to demand for money

Police arrested him within two hours.

April 15, 2024, 11:13 AM

Mark Lee & Peter Yu win acting awards at Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival for S'porean film

Showing in Singapore from Aug. 8.

April 14, 2024, 09:12 PM

'You best lah' K-pop idol Cha Eunwoo learns Singlish during fan concert

No you.

April 14, 2024, 07:02 PM

S'pore condemns Iran's attack on Israel, calls for all to 'exercise maximum restraint & avoid escalatory action'

The escalating attacks further exacerbate tensions in the destabilised region, an MFA spokesperson added.

April 14, 2024, 05:22 PM

An over 100-year-old hidden canal cuts across CityLink Mall & Raffles City

Here's how you can locate it.

April 14, 2024, 05:00 PM

'Armed & dangerous' KLIA shooter on the loose, shots meant for pregnant wife

The suspect has three criminal records.

April 14, 2024, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.