Back

S'porean actress Ng Suan Loi passes away at age 88

She's acted in multiple Jack Neo films.

Wong Li Jie | April 09, 2024, 06:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Local actress Ng Suan Loi, also known as Jing Jing, has passed at the age of 88 on Apr. 5, 2024.

She's made multiple appearances in Singaporean director Jack Neo's films, such as "I Not Stupid Too" (2006), "Money No Enough 2" (2008) and "Long Long Time Ago" (2016).

She entered the entertainment industry when she was 60.

Had gone through a minor surgery

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ng recently did a minor spinal surgery and was on the road to recovery.

However, on the night of Apr. 4, Ng developed severe asthma and had difficulty breathing.

She was sent to the hospital, where she stayed in the emergency room for one night before finally passing away.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jing Jing Ah Ma/Facebook.

South Korean ex-camera director opens Korean eatery at Far East Plaza. His go-to Singlish phrase? ‘Can lah’.

Talk about a career change.

April 09, 2024, 06:08 PM

Sengkang HDB blocks hit by power outage on Apr. 8, electricity supply interrupted at SP substation

Lights out.

April 09, 2024, 06:07 PM

Security officer, 46, allegedly forgot to dispose 'bomb' after drill in Ang Mo Kio, charged for causing public alarm

He was also given three other charges, including giving false information to a public servant.

April 09, 2024, 05:53 PM

Cherry Discotheque nightclub in CBD selling cai png on weekday afternoons in April 2024

Never too early for Cherry.

April 09, 2024, 05:16 PM

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin to perform in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2024

He's back!

April 09, 2024, 04:42 PM

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for works

He will be undergoing its third renovation.

April 09, 2024, 04:25 PM

Man, 36, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Mustafa Centre

He had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman from behind.

April 09, 2024, 04:14 PM

S'pore couple still missing in Taiwan after quake, rescue dogs activated to look for scent

Rescue operations resumed on Apr. 9 after it was suspended on the previous day's afternoon due to safety reasons.

April 09, 2024, 03:31 PM

Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

Made their way down town.

April 09, 2024, 12:17 PM

Man, 73, allegedly drowns in Tampines condo onsen spa pool

The pool has been drained and is out of service.

April 09, 2024, 11:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.