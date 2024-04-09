S'porean actress Ng Suan Loi passes away at age 88

Local actress Ng Suan Loi, also known as Jing Jing, has passed at the age of 88 on Apr. 5, 2024.

She's made multiple appearances in Singaporean director Jack Neo's films, such as "I Not Stupid Too" (2006), "Money No Enough 2" (2008) and "Long Long Time Ago" (2016).

She entered the entertainment industry when she was 60.

Had gone through a minor surgery

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ng recently did a minor spinal surgery and was on the road to recovery.

However, on the night of Apr. 4, Ng developed severe asthma and had difficulty breathing.

She was sent to the hospital, where she stayed in the emergency room for one night before finally passing away.

Top photos from Jing Jing Ah Ma/Facebook.