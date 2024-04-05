4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in New York area, no immediate reports of wide-scale damage

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in New York City, U.S. on Apr. 5 (Singapore time), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centred near the Lebanon borough in neighbouring New Jersey, reported The Guardian.

New York authorities said that no initial damages were reported, according to The New York Post.

According to CNBC, the city’s emergency alert system generated an alert about the quake around 40 minutes after it happened.

Felt by New York residents

New York governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Apr. 5 (Singapore time) that the earthquake has struck Manhattan and could be felt throughout the city.

She added: "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

The U.S. Geological Survey said that tremors were also felt in from Boston to Baltimore.

One New York resident also took to to Facebook on Apr. 5 to share footage of tremors felt from inside his apartment during the earthquake.

A popular X (formerly Twitter) account associated with New York City's iconic Empire State Building had this to say:

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

Top photo via Canva