NCT Dream to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Jun. 29 & 30, tickets from S$188

K-pop group NCT Dream will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on two dates in June 2024.

Singapore will be the second-last stop in the Asia leg of its world tour, in between Bangkok and Manila.

The group will also be making stops in Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Nagoya, and Hong Kong.

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE> in SINGAPORE with LOTTE DUTY FREE 〖 SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM 〗 ➫ 2024.06.29 6PM (SGT) ➫ 2024.06.30 6PM (SGT) 〖 TICKET SALES 〗 ➫ 2024.05.02 12PM-11:59PM (SGT) *"NCTzen DREAM" GL Membership PRESALE ➫… pic.twitter.com/tSCwspi6Lo — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 24, 2024

Tickets and pricing

There will be two pre-sales: One from May 2, 12pm for members of their official fan club, and a second pre-sale for Live Nation members from May 3, 12pm.

Tickets will go on public sale on May 4 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

Prices start at S$188 for Cat 7 (restricted view) tickets, and tops out at S$348 for VIP standing or seated tickets.

The VIP tickets come with access to a soundcheck party, a priority lane for the merchandise booth, and a bunch of other goodies.

Top image from Live Nation Singapore