Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit to perform Mother's Day concert at RWS on May 11

Hong Kong star Nancy Sit is set to perform at the Resorts World Ballroom on May 11, 2024, 8pm.

Titled "Nancy Sit & Friends Mother's Day Celebration," the concert will feature Sit alongside fellow actors Gallen Lo, Ruco Chan, Wayne Lai, and Joe Ma.

They will perform classic and contemporary Mandopop and Cantopop pieces in "a heartfelt tribute to the all the extraordinary women and mothers in everyone’s lives," Resorts World Sentosa says.

The 74-year-old actress is recognised for her many roles in television shows and movies, such as "Return of the Cuckoo", "Virtues of Harmony", "River of Wine", and "A Kindred Spirit."

Ticketing details

Tickets for the 120-minute performance are now available.

Here are the prices:

Cat 1: S$238

Cat 2: S$208

Cat 3: S$178

Cat 4: S$148

Cat 5: S$118

You can purchase tickets here.

Top photos from Resorts World Sentosa and IMDb.