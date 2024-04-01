M’sian rapper Namewee posts his 'obituary' on April Fool’s Day

Malaysian rapper Namewee announced his "death" on April Fool's Day, Apr. 1.

He put up two posts, which coupled with the rapper's controversial reputation have sparked doubts on the legitimacy of the announcement.

First post at 12:02am on April Fool's Day

The first post at 12:02am depicted a black and white photo of Namewee with the years "1983 - 2024", not unlike those used in death announcements.

Second post was an "obituary"

An "obituary" was posted soon after at approximately 5am, detailing the visitation hours, timing of a farewell ceremony, as well as the venue of what appeared to be a funeral service.

It was titled "'The Ghosician' Namewee", referring to the rapper's 2021 album of the same name.

Nirvana Asia Group, which runs the facility where Namewee's "funeral service" is supposedly held at, confirmed that the rapper did reserved the hall for a farewell ceremony on Apr. 1, reported Sin Chew Entertainment.

However, there was no confirmation of death.

"We respectfully decline all sorts of condolence wreaths, flower stands, money, obituaries and memorial advertisements," stated the "obituary".

Media coverage was not permitted.

Third post showed the "wake"

A third post went live around 3pm showing a photo of the venue adorned with flowers and photos of the celebrity.

Mixed reactions online

Netizens have expressed their condolences for Namewee's death, though some continue to doubt the legitimacy of the post.

Some said the timing was too coincidental for his death to be true, with many speculating that a new song will be released.

One user said, "Prank or joke, I don't find it funny at all."

Top image via @nameweephoto/Instagram