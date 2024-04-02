Muji to open largest S'pore outlet in Parkway Parade on Apr. 3, 2024

Japanese retail chain Muji is opening its 12th outlet in Singapore at Parkway Parade.
The new outlet opens on Apr. 3, 2024.
Spanning over 1,700 square metres, this will be the largest Muji outlet in Singapore to date.
Outlet-exclusive products
In addition to Muji's usual collection of furniture, garments and food, there will also be a few items unique to the Parkway Parade outlet, such as:
Mini Jute Bag (S$2.90)
Mini Canvas Tote Bag (S$5.90)
Canvas Tote Bag in Blue (S$19, S$15 from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7)
Kapok Filling Seat Cushions (S$18)
Muji Parkway Parade (opening Apr. 3)
Address: Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, #B-153 to 155D, Singapore 449269
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
Top photos from Muji Singapore and Parkway Parade.
