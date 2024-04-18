M'sian girl, 14, dies after shooting herself with policeman father's gun, accident suspected

The 14-year-old daughter of a Malaysian police chief was found dead at home after she apparently shot herself with her father's pistol by accident.

Her father, the police chief of the Lahad Datu district, had allegedly left his gun at home.

The girl had reportedly been handling the firearm before accidentally shooting herself, reported Malaysian media New Straits Times on Apr. 16.

A Walther P99 semi-automatic pistol has since been seized for investigation.

Found at home

The teen was found in a room in their home in Lahad Datu at 12:42pm.

Her 16-year-old sister found the body after she returned home from school, reported Malay-language media BH.

Their father, Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail, had been in his office at the district police headquarters at the time.

The inspector-general of the police confirmed the incident, according to NST.

"The public is advised not to speculate on any matters," he said.

On Apr. 17, NST reported that a gun linked to the girl's death had been seized by the police.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Shahurinain Jais told the paper that no arrests have been made so far as no criminal elements have been found.

Investigations are ongoing.

