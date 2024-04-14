S'pore traffic police pulls motorcyclist over, but quickly let her go to see father in critical condition

A motorcyclist was recently pulled over by a traffic police officer while she was rushing to see her ill father, who was in critical condition.

Pulled over for her tinted visor

The woman posted a TikTok video of her encounter with the traffic police officer while on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Toa Payoh.

@lyly.slm Thank you to those two man who stopped to help 🙏🏻 Long story short, i was rushing to the Hospital from work and i got pulled over for my slight tinted visor. I told him to do a quick check as my dad was on his way to the Hospital. He immediately told me that i can go off without even checking my ID and driving license. But i was late to see my dad. He passed away shortly before i reached. I told my sister about the situation i was in and blamed myself for reaching a tad late but she said "there must be a reason why he stopped you, might be possible he prevented you from getting into an accident?" Everything happens for a reason so i strongly believe you did helped me in a way and i hope you didn't get into so much trouble for dropping your bike and i'm so sorry that i froze, my mind just went completely blank after everything. ♬ original sound - Lyly

She had been asked to stop because of her visor, which was slightly tinted.

She then requested that the officer do a "quick check", as she was urgently heading to the hospital.

As she was explaining this, the officer's motorcycle unexpectedly fell over.

The officer was unable to right it himself. Luckily, a car stopped to offer assistance and two men helped the officer set his bike upright.

The officer then checked the motorcyclist's visor, which was within legal limits.

The woman said she was grateful to the man, as he went without checking her identification and driving licence so that she could hurry along.

Father passed away

Unfortunately, the motorcyclist's father passed away shortly before she reached the hospital.

As she recounted the incident on the road to her sister, the motorcyclist blamed herself for the delay.

Her sister had a more positive take on the situation, and said to her: "There must be a reason why he stopped you, [is it] possible he prevented you from getting into an accident?"

In the caption of the video, the motorcyclist said she believed that the officer helped her "in a way".

"Everything happens for a reason," she wrote.

She hoped that he did not get into too much trouble for dropping his motorcycle, and apologised for being at a loss when that happened.

She also thanked the two strangers who lent a helping hand.

Commenters praise officer

In the comments section, many users expressed their sympathy and prayers for the motorcyclist's late father.

While some felt that the traffic police officer could have been more lenient, others also believed that he was just doing his job.

Her video also reached one of the men who stopped to help.

