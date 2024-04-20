M'sian motorcyclist, 28, dies after being flung onto road in Second Link collision

A 28-year-old Malaysian passed away after his motorcycle collided with the rear of a Honda Civic car at the southbound 0.5km point of the Second Link on Apr. 20 morning.

According to a media statement issued by Iskandar Puteri District police, a Vespa Piaggio motorcycle also crashed into the car before the fatal collision took place.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Honda driver, a 31-year-old Malaysian, did not sustain any injuries.

The Vespa Piaggio rider, a 29-year-old Malaysian, suffered wounds on the knee.

Honda Civic was moving slowly

The traffic investigation and enforcement division of Iskandar Puteri District police said they were alerted to the accident at around 8:50am on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the Honda Civic car was "moving slowly" in the right lane, before making a stop due to traffic congestion.

That was when the Vespa Piaggio motorcycle "suddenly came from the back of the same lane and crashed into the car".

A few minutes later, the victim's motorcycle, which was coming from the same direction, also "crashed into the rear of the Honda Civic," causing the motorcyclist to be flung onto the road.

Aftermath of accident

The aftermath of the accident was captured by several onlookers who subsequently posted photos and videos on Facebook group 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint分享站.

In one video uploaded by a group member, the motorcyclist could be seen lying on the road with a pool of blood underneath him.

At least 10 individuals wearing helmets were also present at the scene, mostly standing on the side of the expressway.

In a video uploaded by another user, several Malaysian police officers were present at the scene.

Police investigations are underway.

Top image via Polis Daerah Iskandar Puteri/Facebook